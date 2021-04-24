Prairie Fare: Plan a safe buffet for spring events

Perhaps I am procrastinating a bit. I have a monumental amount of things to do before inviting a lot of people to our home and backyard for a buffet.

I will be my own caterer. The last thing I want to do is have a truly memorable event for all the wrong reasons. I certainly do not want anyone to become ill.

Many people occasionally cook for a crowd. To get all of you readers thinking, I have questions and scenarios for you to ponder. The answers are at the end.

1. Name at least five food-handling issues associated with foodborne illness.

2. At what temperature should your refrigerator maintain food?

3. At what temperature should your freezer be set?

4. You decide to do a brunch for a graduation party and breakfast casserole is on the menu. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to what internal temperature should an egg casserole reach?

5. You are having an outdoor picnic party. The day warms to 90 F. How long is perishable food, including cut fruit and meat-containing sandwiches, safe?

6. You decide to do a backyard barbecue for a party. To what temperature should beef burgers be cooked?