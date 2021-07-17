Prairie Fare: Pick some potatoes for potassium

Potassium is so important to our overall health that the latest Nutrition Facts labels now feature potassium as one of the listed nutrients. You also will see vitamin D and added sugar on the new labels.

The changes to the label crowded out vitamins A and C. We still need these nutrients, of course.

The nutrition labels were adjusted to focus on nutrients of concern and also keep the nutrition label the same size. You will notice that serving size is in a larger font so it catches our attention.

On average, an adult healthy male age 19 and older needs 3,400 milligrams of potassium and an adult healthy female needs 2,600 milligrams. Aim to get your nutrients from food, and be sure to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables. Milk, yogurt and salmon also contribute significant amounts of potassium to our diet.

Why is potassium so important, anyway?

Potassium is an essential mineral and electrolyte. Our body needs potassium to help our heart and kidneys function. Maintaining the right level of potassium is important for your muscles and organs to function at their best. Having an adequate amount of potassium may help with blood pressure management.