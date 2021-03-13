Prairie Fare: Motivate yourself with a fitness buddy

Not everyone, of course, wants to take on the responsibility of pet ownership. If you decide to adopt a pet, be sure to consider your own circumstances. Do you have enough space, time and money to house, feed and medically care for a pet?

Of course, you do not need a pet on a leash to propel you down the sidewalk. A human walking companion also works well. Or put in some ear buds and listen to tunes on a solitary walk.

Having a buddy who is more fit than you can increase your workout time and intensity by 200%, according to another Michigan study.

Walking can energize you and lift your mood while strengthening bones and toning your muscles. Walking can reduce your blood pressure and reduce your risk for diabetes and heart disease.

Getting more physical activity can reduce your risk for some forms of cancer. Physical activity can help improve our mental health and help us sleep better.

Fitness experts suggest that we aim for 30 minutes of moderate physical activity on most days of the week. These are some tips adapted from the Weight Information Network, an information service of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Check with your health care provider before making major lifestyle changes.