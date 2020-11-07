Prairie Fare: Let's talk holiday food safety

Undercooked poultry may be contaminated with salmonella or campylobacter bacteria, but proper cooking inactivates the bacteria.

Eating rare poultry never is advised.

Whenever I retrieve a roasting pan in preparation to roast a chicken or turkey, I think back to my first effort making Thanksgiving dinner. Actually, my family reminds me of the incident on occasion.

This year, the star of our Thanksgiving meal most likely will be a chicken. We won’t have as many guests. However, I have a very large roasting pan just in case turkey is on the menu.

If someone came into your kitchen and recorded your efforts, how would you do? Are you gathering information on a tablet or smartphone in your kitchen? Do you have a food thermometer? Do you know how to calibrate it (check it for accuracy)?

Here are three questions about the results of the 2016 national food safety survey:

1. In 2016, about what percent of consumers reported using smartphones or tablets in the kitchen while preparing food?

a) 25%

b) 36%

c) 48%

d) 74%