Prairie Fare: Let’s have a toast to milk during National Dairy Month

When I was young, we always had whole milk. That means it has about 3.25% fat by weight. We later had 2% milk as my family changed with the times. Now I usually buy skim milk for my family.

Our daughters enjoy whole milk with chocolate syrup as a treat now and then.

You might see “organic milk” as a choice at the grocery store. This designation means the cows were raised according to U.S. Department of Agriculture farming practices. No distinct nutritional differences exist between organic and traditional milk.

At 8 grams per cup, any type of dairy milk is a notable source of protein to build and maintain our muscles. You might see “ultra-filtered” milk in some stores. This typically has higher protein levels.

Nutritionally, milk with a higher fat percentage has more calories. A cup of whole milk has 149 calories, while a cup of skim milk has 83 calories, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

All types of milk have about the same amount of calcium and are fortified with vitamins D and A. Fortified means the nutrients are added for nutritional reasons. Vitamin D and calcium work together to promote strong bones and teeth, among their many functions. Vitamin A promotes healthy skin, eyes and the functioning of our immune system.