Prairie Fare: How to safely donate fresh vegetables and fruits

Jake was standing by my raised garden eyeing the ripe red tomatoes the other day.

He sat and gazed longingly at the tomatoes he couldn’t reach. I could see his nose sniffing the air.

I walked over to pick him up and carry him inside. He ran to the other side of the garden and began barking and dancing on his hind legs.

As you have guessed, Jake is a dog. Being a dachshund, Jake’s hind legs (and front legs) are fairly short. He would need to pole vault to get into my raised gardens.

As I carried him to the house, I plucked a small grape tomato. He ate it in one bite and looked at me with appreciative eyes.

Unfortunately, I probably will regret my actions. He will bark for a tomato treat each time he is outside.

Several years ago, we had a low raised bed with a fence around it to keep out Jake as well as a group of rabbits.

By the way, for your trivia knowledge, a group of rabbits is called a “fluffle” or a “colony.”

The fluffle wasn’t the issue. Jake was. When we found him in the garden munching on tomatoes and squash, Jake escaped over the fence and hurt himself.