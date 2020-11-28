Prairie Fare: How to cook for one, two or a few

A few years ago, I bought a large table that can seat 12 with the added leaves.

My children were beginning to resent being seated at a small card table at the end of the dining room table. They didn’t fit very well at the small table anymore.

In fact, they would scurry to an “adult spot” at the table before I brought in the food. I didn’t fit very well at the small table, either.

I got the picture, and I bought new furniture.

Unfortunately, this year the leaves for my large table are not being used. No one came to visit for Thanksgiving and our Christmas plans are up in the air pending the latest public health guidance.

As we planned for Thanksgiving, I sent a text to our son.

“Unfortunately, you need to stay where you are this year,” I told him.

I think I surprised him.

I was saddened to tell him not to come home. We haven’t seen him for several months after he moved to another state.

We can handle some empty seats at a table for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our two daughters live at home, and we hope all the chairs are filled with family and friends next year.