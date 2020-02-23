Prairie Fare: How cafeteria choices influence diet and health

I walked by the cafeteria line, then the salad bar and dessert areas.

I noted about six options for entrees and side dishes. A basket of fruit was at the end of the serving line.

The salad bar had about two dozen options, plus soup and the makings for a wide variety of sandwiches. I could choose from about a dozen beverages, including milk, pop and coffee.

We had plenty of meat, fish and poultry options during the week as well. Some options were gluten-free, and others were vegetarian.

In particular, the dessert area was “temptation alley,” with red velvet chocolate cake, cheese cake, cookies and an ice cream machine.

No one was going to be hungry after all these options. I was thinking about how sleepy I get when I eat too much for lunch. I tried to keep that in mind as I made my choices.

I decided to choose the nonfried entree options, a banana and a salad. I had to use all the willpower I possess.

I decided to have my dessert for dinner that night. The soft-serve ice cream was my choice.

I was on a former college campus, which is now a youth conference site. The cafeteria was bustling with at least 200 adults and youth that day.