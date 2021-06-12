Prairie Fare: Handle flour safely when baking at home

Keep these tips from the FDA in mind during summer food preparation involving flour:

Follow the package directions when using baking mixes.

Keep all raw foods such as flour and eggs separate from ready-to-eat foods.

Refrigerate cookie and pastry dough according to package directions. Be sure your refrigerator is set at 40 F or below.

Clean up carefully after working with flour and eggs. Wash your hands with soap and water. Wash utensil, bowls, measuring utensils and other items that have come in contact with raw ingredients.

Do not allow children to eat or play with raw dough products.

Do not let children use homemade, uncooked dough for crafts or clay.

Do not use homemade cookie dough in ice cream or other desserts.

Note: The “cookie dough ice cream” in stores and restaurants is safe because it has been treated to kill harmful bacteria. If the dough product package says the food is safe to consume without baking, you are OK. Remember that food package labels are regulated by the FDA.