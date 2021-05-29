Prairie Fare: Grilled vegetables and fruits have a flavor boost

Prepare bell peppers by cutting off the top and bottom of the pepper. Remove the core and then cut the pepper in half from top to bottom. (This way you end up with two flat rectangles that are grilled skin side down.)

Add flavor to vegetables with olive oil (or another type of oil) and your favorite seasonings. Lay them in a single layer on a cookie sheet, brush with oil and season. Turn them over and repeat on the other side.

Use marinades to add flavor. Be aware that sugar-based marinades cause the exterior of the vegetables to blacken.

Use moist and dry heat to cook your vegetables. Grill the vegetables until they have grill markings on both sides. Remove them from the grill and place into a bowl or pot. Cover tightly with plastic wrap to prevent the steam from escaping for five to 10 minutes. This will finish the cooking process of the vegetables without drying them out.

Maintain food safety. Vegetables do not need to be temperature-checked after cooking; however, fresh cut and cooked vegetables are perishable. Keep cooked food hot (above 140 F) and serve cut produce in containers nested over ice-filled containers.