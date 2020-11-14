Prairie Fare: Food gifts can be safely shipped

I noticed the shelf inside the entry of a small restaurant. It was lined with brown paper bags and attached receipts.

The four shelves were labeled “self pick up” or they were labeled with one of three different companies that pick up and deliver food.

People in masks popped in and out of the restaurant and grabbed the to-go bags.

My husband and I were seated at a table at least 20 feet from anyone. Most of the tables were not available due to the restaurant capping its capacity.

Some people are fearful of food prepared away from their homes during the pandemic. Should we be?

We have picked up food a couple of times a week in the past eight months. We want restaurants to remain in business when the pandemic ends.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that the virus that causes COVID-19 does not spread to people through food. However, many other types of germs can be spread through improper handling and cooking of food.