Prairie Fare: Extend your enjoyment of gardening this season

Therefore, when handling hot peppers in food preparation, wear plastic gloves and avoid touching your eyes or face.

If you want to impress your friends, let them know that bell peppers have a ranking of "zero" Scoville heat units, while habanero peppers can have upwards of a 350,000 rating.

Like tomatoes, peppers are an excellent source of vitamin C and a variety of cancer-fighting antioxidants. Red bell peppers are among the best sources of vitamin C of any food source, and they are delicious on the grill this summer.

When possible, let your bell peppers mature to their beautiful shade of red. At the grocery store, you might notice that red bell peppers are more expensive than green peppers. They take up more space and time to care for, so they cost a little more.

Maybe someone has told you about "male" and "female" peppers, depending on the number of lobes or bumps on the base of the fruit. Bell peppers do not have a "gender" and different flavors depending on their number of bumps. Their flavor depends on their variety and degree of ripeness.

Watch what you learn on Facebook.