Prairie Fare: Exploring your freezer for menu options

As you consider packaging materials for foods to prolong frozen storage time, look for materials that are moisture resistant. It should be made of “food grade” material; in other words, the materials should be designed for use in direct contact with food products.

The material should be durable and leak-proof. It should not become brittle and crack at freezer temperatures of zero F. It should protect foods from off flavors and odors, and be easy to fill, seal and store. It also should be easy to mark with the contents/date.

If you buy meat for long-term quality in frozen storage, use good-quality freezer paper and/or freezer bags. Freezer paper has a plastic or wax lining that helps reduce exposure of the meat to oxygen. Aluminum foil also works well as an outer wrapper because it conforms well to the food.

If you use plastic freezer bags, be sure they say “freezer bags” instead of “storage bags” because the thickness of the plastic differs. Be sure to press the air out of the packaging.

Some people invest in a vacuum sealer to package food while removing oxygen. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s directions.

To view a comprehensive guide about freezing foods from NDSU Extension, see https://tinyurl.com/NDSUExtensionFoodFreezingGuide for details.