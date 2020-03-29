Prairie Fare: Exercise caution when cleaning, disinfecting in time of COVID-19

Manufacturers are aware of the hand sanitizer shortage and the supply should catch up, according to the FDA.

Do you know the differences among cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting?

Cleaning, by definition, is removing dirt, food and some illness-causing germs from surfaces. Cleaning doesn't kill germs but helps remove them.

You need to clean surfaces before you can reduce the amount of germs, then you can sanitize or disinfect.

In kitchens, we often use the term "sanitizing." The sanitizing process involves very hot (171 F) water or the application of the correct amount of a chemical solution. Sanitizing agents used in food service include quats, iodine and chlorine. Prepare them according to the manufacturer's directions and apply to the surface for the specified amount of time.

A typical "sanitizing solution" for use on home kitchen surfaces is 1 tablespoon of bleach per gallon of water.

You probably won't smell the chlorine in that solution. Be sure to test sanitizers on inconspicuous places to avoid damaging finishes.

In the time of COVID-19, we are asked to take germ killing to the next level and "disinfect" surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets and sinks.