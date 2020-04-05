Prairie Fare: Enjoy more family meals during the coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“We’re going to gain 10,000 pounds if you keep cooking and baking like this,” my husband said as he glanced in my direction.

Did I mention he tends to exaggerate a little?

“How many pieces of banana cake have you had?” I asked.

“This is my second piece,” he replied without even a slight bit of remorse.

“The cream cheese frosting is really good,” he added as he placed a large piece on his plate.

I think we will gain only 5,000 pounds. Or perhaps 5 pounds.

I won’t add to your family’s weight by printing the recipe. However, I know people will ask me for it, so check out www.allrecipes.com and search for “Banana Cake VI.”

Like any treat, cut the pieces small. Store the remaining cake in your refrigerator. Actually, you might want to put a lock on the refrigerator. However, my sweet-toothed husband would figure out how to dismantle a lock.

Cooking and baking are stress relievers for me, especially during this time of uncertainty in the coronavirus pandemic. Our kids appreciate the fancier meals that happen when we have more time to focus on food preparation.