Prairie Fare: Enjoy apple season

“Mom, we forgot to bring the apple picker,” my older daughter said as we stood on tiptoe next to the tree on a sunny autumn day.

An apple narrowly missed bouncing off my head as it dropped out of the tree. Yes, the apple picker would have come in handy.

We were trying to reach plump red apples from a heavily laden tree to donate to a local food pantry.

My daughter’s comment reminded me of when my children were younger, giggling among the colorful leaves as they harvested apples. Sometimes they squabbled about who was in control of the apple picker.

Back then, my daughter added padding to the inside of the apple picker basket to pluck the apples without injuring their delicate flesh.

I recall the scent of cinnamon and sweet apples cooking in the kitchen after the harvest. We used fresh apples in delicious recipes, ranging from dried apple snacks and fruit leather to desserts.

Apples are a healthful and colorful option as a snack or dessert. On average, one medium apple with skin (3 inches in diameter) is a good source of fiber, vitamins and minerals for fewer than 100 calories.

Worldwide, about 7,500 varieties exist and 2,500 can be grown in the U.S.