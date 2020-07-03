Prairie Fare: Don't get in a jam preserving foods at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"My jars of homemade raspberry jam exploded in my cupboard!" my exasperated caller told me.

At the time of our conversation, she was taking a break from scrubbing sticky jam from her pantry walls.

As we visited, another jar of jam flipped its lid and spewed its ruby red contents.

Although I had heard about canned goods building up gas inside the jars and popping their tops, I hadn't talked to someone in the middle of the experience.

Did I mention that she was not happy? Her language was as colorful as her walls.

Her pantry must have looked like a scene from a horror movie. I probably would have run out the door. This brave woman was tackling the mess.

We talked about safe cleanup procedures. She was wearing rubber gloves and using an appropriate disinfectant, so that was good.

She wanted to know what had happened and how to prevent it in the future. We talked through all the steps she had taken.

She had used a recipe formulation that was still valid. She was using two-piece lids, not paraffin wax, to seal the jars. This was consistent with what we recommend.