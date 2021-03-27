Prairie Fare: Do you cook under pressure?

I handed him two potholders, then I backed away from the countertop as the steam flowed quickly out the vent during the pressure release. No one was burned in this dinner-making process.

Fortunately, the corned beef brisket was forgiving of the slight interruption and repressurizing. The meat was fork tender after a 90-minute cook under pressure. The cabbage, potatoes and carrots only took a few minutes to cook. Our guests were content after the meal.

Many of us grew up eating pressure-cooked meals made on the stovetop in appliances with a jiggling weight on top. Pressure cookers fell out of fashion until recent innovations. The new versions are much more versatile and safer than the slightly noisy appliances of yesteryear.

You can find “multifunction cookers” or “multicookers” sold under a variety of brand names, such as Instant Pot or Crockpot. As their name implies, the appliances have a range of functions. Most can slow cook, saute, sear, simmer, steam or warm foods. Many more “add-on” items, such as racks and pans, are available.

Besides main-dish meals such as stews, soups and roasts, you can make meatloaf, hard-cooked eggs, rice, yogurt and even cheesecakes.