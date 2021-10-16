Prairie Fare: Cooking for one or two can be a new adventure

We might be feeling a bit of “empty nest syndrome.” Fortunately, the sadness and loss people might feel as their children become adults is quite normal. My older friends with grown-up “kids” my age have assured me that I will “love being an empty nester.”

I just need to adjust a bit. I still have more pillows to sew and dogs to feed.

When your life situation changes, don’t hang up cooking and balanced meals. Prepare some foods that you always wanted to try but didn’t have a chance.

Take advantage of family-sized recipes. Freeze the extra food in meal-sized containers to give you more time for exploring new hobbies.

Here are some tips from an NDSU Extension publication I wrote a while back called “Cooking for One or Two.” See www.ag.ndsu.edu/food for more information.

Choose recipes that are easy to divide mathematically. In recipes calling for three eggs, use two eggs and remove 2 to 4 tablespoons of liquid (if present) from the recipe.

If a recipe calls for a can of beans or soup and you would like to divide the recipe in half, use what you need and either refrigerate or freeze the remaining food. Label the container with the contents and date.