Prairie Fare: Consider composting

Composting also is good for the environment. According to a University of Washington study, food waste generates methane when it goes to landfills but not when it is composted. When you compost at home, you are doing a favor for the environment.

Some people call compost “black gold” because this rich mixture of decomposed plant material provides nitrogen, copper, zinc, phosphorus and other nutrients.

If you never have composted, you might want to consider it. About 95% of food scraps end up in the landfill. Composting is a way to reduce food waste while transforming plant materials into rich, fertile humus through the action of microorganisms.

Find a shady spot because your compost pile should remain moist and not dry out. Many experts suggest starting with a bin that is 3 by 3 by 3 feet or a 5-foot cube. You can buy a bin or make your own. You will need a shovel or pitch fork to turn your pile.

Think of compost as a mixture of greens, browns and water. In general, a 50:50 mixture of greens and browns is the recommended “recipe.”