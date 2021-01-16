Prairie Fare: Consider a resolution to recycle more often

“Mom, I used to pull all-nighters to get projects done,” my older daughter said matter-of-factly. “We are going to finish this.”

I wanted to take a break from reorganizing our cupboards. My daughter was behaving more like she was my mother.

“But I’m tired,” I whined dramatically.

“You and Dad are hoarders,” she added as she threw plastic containers in the recycle bag.

“Are you taking my name in vain?” my husband asked as he poked his head in the kitchen.

I noted that he exited the kitchen rather abruptly. I was going to engage him in the kitchen cupboard deconstruction that was underway.

I didn’t realize that we were saving so many plastic items.

In the new year, I resolved to clean out the cupboard where we keep the storage containers. Now the project was taking on a life of its own.

Everything from the pantry and several other cupboards covered our countertops. We set up two card tables to help us with the food and container sorting process. We filled a large trash bag with plastic and glass items to be recycled.