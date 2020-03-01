Prairie Fare: Cancer screenings can save lives

I figured they would call instead of email if the news was grim. I opened the message right away. Hooray! The results were negative. I wanted to dance a little jig around the house.

However, if the results of the cancer screening test had been positive, then I would be having more tests and, potentially, be placed on a treatment plan. Being aware of health issues can save your life.

Don’t die of embarrassment. I encourage people to do a colon cancer screening test and all other health screening tests recommended by your health care provider. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. More than 90% of colorectal cancers occur in people age 50 and older. Screening should begin at age 45, according to the latest guidance.

About one-third of people are not up to date with their screenings. Are you among them?

Your provider might recommend a colonoscopy that allows the detection and removal of polyps. Or your provider may recommend an at-home stool test or another clinical test.