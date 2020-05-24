Prairie Fare: Buying local meat may be an option

We all need protein as part of a nutritious, well-balanced diet, regardless of our age. We need protein to build and repair tissues throughout our body.

How much protein do we need, according to the current nutrition research? It might be less than you think.

Try this calculation to learn the number of grams of protein you need. Multiply your body weight (in pounds) by 0.36 gram. On average, a sedentary man weighing 180 pounds would need about 65 grams of protein per day to meet basic needs. If you are more active or ill, your protein needs usually increase.

Grams are the units of weight and are used on Nutrition Facts labels. An ounce of pure protein would weigh 28 grams. Foods, however, are mixtures of protein, fat and carbohydrates.

Here are some examples to help you add up the protein you eat. A 3-ounce hamburger patty has 28 grams of protein, a 3-ounce piece of chicken has 26 grams and a 3-ounce serving of pork or tuna has 22 grams. A cup of milk has 8 grams of protein, while a 6-ounce serving of Greek yogurt has 18 grams, depending on the brand.

Plant proteins, such as beans and lentils, also contribute protein to our diet. One-half cup of kidney beans, 1 ounce of peanuts, 1 ounce of string cheese or 1 tablespoon of peanut butter each contribute 7 grams of protein.