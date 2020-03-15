Prairie Fare: Be prepared foodwise for spring and summer disasters

Be sure you have appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer, and find out where you can purchase dry and block ice.

If you lose power, be sure to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. A closed refrigerator will keep your food safe for up to four hours unless you add blocks of ice or dry ice.

A full freezer will hold its temperature for 48 hours, while a half-full freezer will hold its temperature for 24 hours. If available, you can use dry ice to maintain temperatures.

In the spirit of being prepared, here are some tips from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. If flooding happens and it affects food, dishes, pans and other food-related items, follow these tips:

Use bottled drinking water that has not come in contact with floodwaters.

Do not eat any food that may have come in contact with floodwaters.

Discard any food that is not in a waterproof container if any chance exists that it came in contact with floodwaters. Food containers that are not waterproof include those with screw caps, snap lids, pull tops and crimped caps.