Prairie Fare: Be inspired by fall colors and add veggies to your plate or bowl

My husband pointed out some yellow and orange leaves the other day as we drove down the street.

I knew exactly what he was going to say. I turned and looked at him. I could have mouthed the words.

“In a couple months, this will all be covered by snow,” he said.

He probably knew what I was going to say.

“It’s not snowing yet. Let’s just enjoy the season,” I responded.

We both enjoy fall and the changing colors. Neither of us is a huge fan of the long, cold month of January in particular. I did reconnect with the snow blower after he had shoulder surgery a year ago.

He was not supposed to do snow removal. I didn’t let him, anyway. He kept watching me like a hawk as I attempted to clear the driveway with a 200-pound mechanical octopus.

I suppose I could continue to help with snow removal. However, he is fine now. I think I will stay inside this year and make soup and bread.

Autumn is my favorite season for both the crisp temperatures and the beautiful landscape. I think autumn can be a good reminder to include more colors of nature on our plates.