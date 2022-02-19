Prairie Fare: Are you meeting your needs for the sunshine vitamin?

I had the opportunity to go to a warmer state south of us, not Florida- or Arizona-warm but warmer than North Dakota.

I really didn’t know what to pack. I have three levels of coats for winter and three for fall/spring. I brought my Level 1 winter coat.

For all of January, I have been wearing my Level 3 “we’re in the middle of a blizzard” full-length coat with a hood. I look like a brown bear in it.

When I arrived in Missouri, people were walking around in light sweatshirts. Others were wearing shorts and T-shirts as they ran through a snowless park.

I should have brought my Level 1 spring jacket.

Their skin was making some vitamin D, the “sunshine vitamin.” My arms and legs have not made an appearance in the sun in several months.

According to the Office of Dietary Supplements of the National Institutes of Health, we need about five to 30 minutes of sun exposure midday at least twice a week on our arms, legs, face or back to make enough vitamin D.

However, the Skin Cancer Foundation cites research that even small amounts of sunlight increase our lifetime risk of skin cancer and promotes aging.

Getting enough vitamin D through sun exposure is very difficult, if not impossible, in cold climates. Who likes to stand outside on a sunny, subzero day for about 15 minutes with your arms or legs exposed?

If your skin is naturally dark in color, you do not make as much vitamin D with sun exposure.

I have been taking a vitamin D supplement all winter, which is a fairly common recommendation from dietitians and health care providers, especially for those of us who live in cold climates.

I even brought my vitamin D-3 capsules along on my trip out of state.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is important for many functions in the body. This nutrient helps us absorb calcium to build and maintain strong bones throughout life.

Infants need 400 International Units (IU) of vitamin D daily, while people from ages 1 to 70 need 600 IU. People ages 70 or more need 800 IU according to the National Institutes of Health. Some health care providers recommend a higher dose, so discuss what is appropriate for you.

Vitamin D was first added to cow’s milk as a public health measure to help prevent rickets in the 1930s. At that time, rickets was a common issue, leading to softened bones and bowing of legs, delayed growth and difficulty with mobility, especially among children.

“Rickets” comes from a German word meaning “twisted.”

Researchers have linked vitamin D to roles in maintaining heart health and immune function. A newly published study (2022) showed that 253 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, who had low vitamin D levels, had a greater risk for more severe symptoms and a greater risk of death.

In other words, vitamin D does not “prevent” COVID-19 or other illnesses, but adequate amounts may reduce severity. Adequate vitamin D has numerous potential health benefits.

Muscles need vitamin D to move, and nerves need it to carry messages between the brain and body systems.

Vitamin D may play a role in preventing cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases. Too little vitamin D may play a role in depression and other mental illnesses.

Getting enough vitamin D through food is possible, but that requires selecting foods carefully. Vitamin D is available from vitamin D-fortified milk, fortified orange juice and fortified cereals. Salmon, tuna, herring, sardines, beef liver and egg yolks naturally contain vitamin D. Some fortified milk beverages (such as soy, oat and almond) have varying amounts of added vitamin D.

See ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-HealthProfessional/ for more information about amounts of vitamin D in various foods.

Fortunately, the latest Nutrition Facts labels on most food products provide vitamin D information. Be sure to read the labels.

I wasn’t in Florida (the “Sunshine State”), but here’s a recipe that uses oranges, which are commonly grown in Florida. This smoothie provides vitamin D and other nutrients from the ingredients.

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

1 medium frozen banana, previously peeled and sliced

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup vitamin D fortified orange juice

3/4 cup vitamin D fortified vanilla Greek low-fat yogurt

1 orange, peeled and sliced

Whirl all ingredients together in a blender. Makes two servings.

Each serving has 190 calories, 1.5 grams (g) fat, 6 g protein, 41 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 60 milligrams sodium and about 10% of the daily recommendation for vitamin D.

Julie Garden-Robinson is an NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist and professor.

