Prairie Fare: Are you ever confused in the bread or cereal aisle?

"Made with whole grains" means the product contains some whole-grain ingredients, but it doesn't necessarily meet the legal definition of a whole-grain food. This might seem a little deceptive, but the manufacturers are within their legal limits.

Be sure to do more investigation. Look at the first items on the ingredient statement. These food ingredients are found in highest amounts.

Read and compare the Nutrition Facts labels on the back or side panel of the product. Look for a whole-grain health claim on the package because health claims are monitored closely.

You might see a product labeled "100% whole grain." In that case, all the grain ingredients are whole grains.

"Stone ground" indicates that the product was milled (or ground) using a particular method. Stone ground isn't necessarily whole grain.

"Gluten free" means the product has no gluten-containing ingredients, such as wheat, barley and rye. You might even see "gluten free" on bottles of spring water, fruits, vegetables and eggs. These foods never contained gluten in the first place.

That's legal, according to the Food and Drug Administration.