Prairie Fare: Are eggs healthful or not?

All egg shells start out white inside the hen. Later the pigments are deposited on the shells in-utero, depending on the hen’s genetics.

The yellow-gold shade of the yolk, by the way, depends on what the chicken eats.

Regardless of shell or yolk color, egg protein earns a “gold star” for quality. Eating protein in the form of eggs helps sustain our energy when enjoyed for breakfast or other meals.

A large chicken egg equals an ounce of protein and has just 80 calories and 5.5 grams of fat. Eggs also contain vitamins and minerals.

Egg yolks are among the few foods that contain vitamin D naturally, and we need this vitamin to help us absorb calcium and maintain healthy bones, among many functions. The pigment in egg yolk also is linked to helping us maintain healthy eyes.

Eggs have fallen in and out of favor through the years. Most nutrition professionals now say that an egg or two a day is OK for healthy people to consume unless they are advised otherwise by a health-care provider.

An egg contains less than 200 milligrams of cholesterol. The cholesterol content is what prompted the recommendations to restrict eggs. However, dietary cholesterol has less of an effect on blood cholesterol than once believed.