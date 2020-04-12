Prairie Fare: Addressing food storage questions amid pandemic

Many people have “stocked up” during the pandemic, while others are exploring the dark recesses of cupboards, refrigerators and freezers.

How long does food “last” anyway?

Most food lasts longer than we might think, but not forever. Unfortunately, confusion about what dates mean can cause people to throw away food unnecessarily. A date on a package may prompt them to throw away the product on that date, even if the food is safe to eat.

Keep in mind that product dates are not an exact science. The storage length of food depends on many factors, including packaging and storage conditions such as temperature. Be sure to maintain your refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and your freezer at 0 Fahrenheit, as checked with appliance thermometers.

Unfortunately, people discard a lot of food. In fact, an estimated 40% of food is wasted, and that’s not a good thing.

For years, we have seen “sell by” and “best if used by” on packages. The “sell by” date is a date meant for stores. The food industry is making efforts to standardize the term “best if used by” on products, so you will see this quality date more often. The industry wants you to enjoy the food at its best.