Prairie Fare: 3 key nutrition items to consider as we grow older

“Wow, that’s a lot of food!” my husband commented as the server set a platter in front of me.

We were in a small-town cafe in Minnesota. I ordered the “special.” It included two heaping scoops of mashed potatoes and gravy, at least a cup of corn and enough roast beef to feed my family. A good-sized bun accompanied the meal.

My husband ordered the crispy chicken tortilla roll-up sandwich. He received an equally generous portion of two large half-sandwiches. The sandwich was accompanied by a pile of fries.

The food was homemade and delicious, by the way. If I had been going out to chop wood or throw bales of hay, I might have needed that many calories. After lunch, I was scheduled to stand and answer questions, which taxed my brain but not my muscles.

“Maybe we can take a nap in the car after we eat,” he commented. “We probably need to order small portions as we get older.”

Eating smaller portions was a good idea, actually. If the Robinsons ate this much food at every meal, we probably would need larger clothes and, perhaps, a larger vehicle.