Ed Lotterman: Why we shun free markets in wartime and epidemics

This act is still in effect and can be invoked by a president. As the coronavirus was spreading globally, both Republicans and Democrats in government urged President Donald Trump to use to dramatically increase production of ventilators, masks and other items needed to cope with the pandemic. But he has made little use of it.

So the question remains, both politically and economically, if private markets are so great, why do we abandon them so quickly in times or war and national crisis? Or specifically, why do so in the face of an epidemic that, while historic and tragic, will likely kill a small fraction of the 2.9 million deaths our U.S. population of 330 million experiences in a normal year?

The answer is that there are several reasons why this choice is not a mistake.

First, in normal times, overall willingness to buy any product is the sum of the choices made by millions of households and businesses. But the biggest buyer in wartime is often the government. That presents a problem in that “government” is not a coherent single entity like my two-person household or a company like 3M. So what does it “want?”

In 1942, the Navy wanted destroyers and dive bombers. The Army, then including Army Air Forces, wanted tanks and heavy bombers. Both wanted landing craft, cannon shells and fuel.