Ed Lotterman: Why do we have laws? Why do we break them?

Societal values have changed over time, however, and eventually so did laws. The company apparently chose to ignore these changes as long as it could. To economists, this is an example of an “information problem” and “transaction costs.” Just as a county sheriff cannot know everywhere kids will be drag racing Friday night nor have money to hire 20 deputies, so a human rights agency does not know of every discriminatory act by employers nor have a budget to jump through all the administrative hoops necessary to substantiate rule violations and initiate enforcement actions. But, just as the sheriff arresting some junior and impounding his ’57 Chevy warns other youth to obey the law, so a settlement like this warns other recalcitrant employers.

The accessory apartment case, on the other hand, in a knotty one. Ultimately those hurt are the entire citizenry of the United States, whose ability to see wild and scenic places is the object of the law. But while owners in the regulated zones chafe at regulation, the rules do protect the property values of every owner along the river. With no regulation and the river looking like a Jersey-shore tourist trap, potential homebuyers would not be willing to pay the huge premiums they currently do for the right to a pristine river view. Weekend tourists would not come to shops as they do now.