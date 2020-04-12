Ed Lotterman: Who bears the cost of the pandemic?

An epidemic imposes medical care costs on society. Some of these are borne by government, some by employers, some by individuals. Compared with other industrialized economies, we have a high-cost, hodgepodge system with many uninsured. Nearly anyone in Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand who gets the virus does not have to worry about being billed. Many here do, and the bills from our high-cost providers can be enormous.

The pandemic is a once-in-a-century event, and the federal government is spending trillions in response. It would be relatively simple for the government to pick up all the medical costs for all treatment of COVID-19, inpatient or outpatient, and insured or uninsured, but this has not happened yet.

Unpaid bills at public hospitals are only one cost that the epidemic will impose on state and local governments. There also is lower income and sales tax revenues as employment, household income and discretionary purchases shrink. Governments could respond by raising taxes, a terrible approach in terms of how it would affect households and the general economy. Like Minnesota and a few other states, they could spend down reserves, but that is laughable for most states and nearly all local government. Or they can borrow.