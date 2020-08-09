Ed Lotterman: Where does the money come from?

So we are on the cusp of federal budget increases unprecedented in peacetime. Citizens rightly ask: From where, exactly, will this money come?

The answer is a simple one. For the U.S. Treasury, it will come from either taxes or borrowing. That is all Congress and the president have statutory control over. When one adds in the somewhat-autonomous Federal Reserve, there is a third option: We can simply create new money out of nothing.

At the state level, as for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed spending, creating new money is not an option. But the spending he describes is pretty much within the parameters of the “bonding bills” for infrastructure passed in nearly all off-year legislative sessions. Neither the amounts nor the uses are all that unusual. Some infrastructure bill should be enacted. But most of the skirmishing in St. Paul is street theater for the 2020 elections.

Focus instead on the federal government. There won’t be any significant tax increase. Republicans oppose these at any time and in any form. Democrats understand that a tax increase when going into a deep recession tends toward economic suicide. So neither side will call for this.