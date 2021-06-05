Ed Lotterman: What’s causing volatile prices in commodities?

One could go on through a whole list of primary raw materials or intermediate goods such as sheet steel or aluminum ingots. Prices indeed are up from the deep rut a year ago and well above the lowest points over the past 15 years. But most are just slightly above these longer-run averages and well below the highs hit in episodic price spikes. So yes, prices are rising, but no, they are not “out of control.”

The ranges of prices cited prompt a second question: Why do prices of such commodities yo-yo so widely? We don’t see similar swings in prices for new cars, movie tickets, televisions, books or rebuilt alternators. What gives with inputs that is different than “final goods” households buy?

First of all, agricultural products are subject to the vagaries of weather. Part of the recent increases for corn is due to drought in key areas of Argentina, just as many U.S. corn-growing areas remain drier than usual.

Moreover, crops are seasonal. A clothing factory may add workers or shifts if demand rises and cut them when demand lessens. But corn and soybeans in the major-producing countries get planted once a year. After late May, corn and soy prices could go through the roof or drop into the basement, but farmers can do nothing to change the 2021 crop.