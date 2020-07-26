Ed Lotterman: What are limits to the Fed’s business?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Reserve is our nation’s central bank, responsible for managing the money supply, interest rates and general credit conditions. Should its officials publicly advocate wearing masks to contain COVID-19? Perhaps a vital issue, but not monetary policy.

Or, should it tout early childhood education or bash public financing of sports facilities? What of a Fed chair testifying to Congress in favor of a specific tax bill?

Such questions arise from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan’s advocacy of masks as quoted in the July 17 Washington Post: “We’re confident that masks work, and if you want to reopen the economy faster, you want to get people back on planes and in stores. … Part of my job, I believe, is to call it out.”

Well perhaps. I and, I think, most other economists would agree on the wisdom of using masks and how it would be good for the economy. But we don’t speak as Fed officials.

For decades, taking sides on what now is a political as well as a health issue was strictly taboo for any Fed official. This was true for members of the Board of Governors, appointed by presidents and confirmed by Congress. It also held for presidents and vice presidents of the 12 regional Fed banks, each legally a private-sector corporation.