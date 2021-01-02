Ed Lotterman: We make choices, right and wrong

Fortunately, most people have a sense of right and wrong and won’t kill, assault or steal. Most won’t drive 60 mph down residential streets or blow through stop signs. Most would not knowingly transmit a possibly-fatal disease to someone else.

But, even among rational people, there are varying perceptions of risk to self and others. Often I drive 200 miles home from our farm property late at night. A long stretch of state highway has a 55-mph speed limit. At 11 at night, one may meet another car only every 10 miles or more. Alert on caffeine in a well-maintained vehicle, I think that the risk to myself and others from driving 65, or even 70, is low.

So, I break the law. I slow for towns and for any approaching car. I do understand that statistically, if I have a tire blow out or come across an unlit farm wagon on the shoulder or if an oncoming car veers over the center line, the likelihood of injury or death to me or someone else is higher at 70 than at 55. Moreover, I may misjudge how alert I am. Yet I break the law based on a largely rational decision, albeit one that may be skewed by a misperception of the probability of harm to myself or others. Yet other people, who are making a similar mixed objective-subjective calculation may blow by me at 80 or more.