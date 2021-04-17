Ed Lotterman: We all pay for the residue of industry

Two years before that, the failure of a 48-inch pipe at a closed Duke Power station on the Dan River, that winds back and forth across the North Carolina-Virginia line before reaching the Atlantic, dumped 39,000 tons of coal ash and 30 million gallons of contaminated water into this vital stream. The plant had been opened in 1949 and closed in 2012.

In 2010, an enormous retention pond at an alumina plant in Hungary failed, releasing hundreds of millions of gallons of alkaline water contaminated with heavy metals into a tributary of the Danube. Four people were killed, and hundreds of homes and businesses washed away.

One could go on and on.

All these facilities produced useful things, vital to our prosperity. All also produced what economists call “external costs,” wide negative impacts not borne by either the seller of the product or the buyer. These are hard enough to control in real time. When there is a delay of years or decades, the difficulty multiplies.

When nothing is done to counteract these costs, our use of available resources to meet people’s needs runs awry. We get less from the resources available to us than we might. As a society, we are poorer. And the losses usually are distributed very unfairly. Those least able to bear the burden often are the people on whom the brunt falls most heavily.