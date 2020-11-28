Ed Lotterman: Virus risk evaluation difficult for everyone

The welding supply clerk had advice for elected officials. “What they need to do,” he said, “is strike a balance between stopping COVID and keeping the economy open.” “Yes,” I thought to myself, “but isn’t that precisely what they have been trying to do all along?”
There is the rub for the entire country. Despite much sniping at one another, no one wants to let COVID-19 run wild. Nor is there anyone willing to lower national output to zero to save only one life. Mayors and governors, together with health professionals advising them, generally are giving it their best shot. Yet their states and cities have adopted sharply varying policies.
Unfortunately, we have not had clear political leadership. It is clear that political attitudes of both officials and the public play a big role in disparate policies.
Some differences may reflect differing subjective estimates of the effectiveness of control measures such as masks, social distancing or closing venues. Or there are different estimates of costs to businesses and increases in unemployment that result.
Some decisions simply stem from erroneous thinking. A few officials, and many in the general public, assert that decisions to wear a mask or worship in large numbers are matters of individual responsibility and not government. Yet, if you examine their reasoning, it’s clear they think a mask is like a bicycle helmet, a rope for mountain climbers or a bat suit for leaping off cliffs. With these, what someone decides doesn’t affect third parties.
Yes, many philosophers, economists and others argue decisions that affect only the person making it are not an appropriate matter for government. These have no “external effect” on anyone else. Hence there is no need for a “nanny state” controlling people’s private lives.
However, when a decision does affect others, and masking clearly does, the “it’s-a-matter-of-personal-responsibility” argument is utter bunk. You have a right to choose to drive 50 or 70 mph in a 75-mph zone. You don’t have a right to choose to ignore stoplights. You can choose to replace your knee. But you have no right to infect others with a deadly disease. Yet that is exactly what you do if you refuse to wear a mask or insist on meeting in groups of 300 to sing together forcefully.
No, doing these things does not mean that you immediately infect everyone you meet. But there are higher probabilities that someone will get sick. Those probabilities are playing out across our region right now.
Even if everyone agreed on the science of transmission and on applying critical thinking, would we have exact answers on balancing costs to output and employment versus saving health and lives? No, we wouldn’t.
Could economists help? After all, some do benefit-cost studies for flood control, toxic emissions or rear-facing cameras on vehicles. Couldn’t they tell us how much output will drop or unemployment increase if certain classes of businesses are closed?
Yes, they could at least make ballpark estimates, at least of ranges of costs. I did this for the Minneapolis Fed during 1997 flooding. I got estimates of houses damaged, farmsteads flooded, costs of repairs, amount of grain in storage and so on. It was not hard to get a rough estimate that was in the ballpark.
The Commerce Department and Census Bureau have much information on U.S. businesses by sector, their usual revenues, employment and profit margins. Federal and state governments have the capability of doing surveys. So the economic losses of various degrees of shutdowns at least could be put into some perspective.
There also are estimates of the “value of a statistical life,” much-misunderstood measures of people’s willingness to pay to reduce risks of death across many different situations. These are starting points for the estimating the value of measures that reduce death and injury in evaluating pollution control and traffic safety proposals. There is no single number but estimates typically are in the range of $4 million to $8 million per “statistical life.” At a commonly-used level of $7 million, the COVD-19 deaths so far would come to $1.8 trillion, the value of about a month of all our nation’s production of goods and services.
Yet how do you really estimate dollar values of avoiding illness, not just death? Is the cost of an illness just the cost of treatment and lost output because the patient cannot work? Or are there costs to the suffering in an ICU or intubated and agonizing on a ventilator?
And what is the value of the life of a 95-year-old with four co-morbidities? If friends and family would not have been surprised by news of this person’s death in normal times, is such a death to COVID-19 really a great cost to society? Is the cost of such a person less than that of a 38-year-old RN with three kids who got the virus working in an ICU?
These are hard questions with no clear answers. Moreover, our nation is so divided on the degree to which masks, businesses closing, or group size limits would help, that a study that came up with a range of specific dollar figures for both costs and benefits would not just be ignored by many, it would be denounced as some sort of sinister plot.
Yet despite these estimating problems and political divisions, officials must respond to the worst health problem in a century. In doing so, they implicitly put values on human lives.
The very phrase offends some people, but it needs to be done. Recognize that the critics of restrictions who argue that the disease largely kills older people are placing values on different lives. So are people who advocate full application of every possible measure everywhere.
The Corps of Engineers spends years evaluating dollar costs and benefits of a new waterway. Decisions that federal officials, governors and even city councils must make now may have far greater impact on society, but ultimately must be made on inherently arbitrary estimates rather than objective measures of costs and benefits. Most are making these in good faith, but history will show that some made tragic errors.
