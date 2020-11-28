Ed Lotterman: Virus risk evaluation difficult for everyone

And what is the value of the life of a 95-year-old with four co-morbidities? If friends and family would not have been surprised by news of this person’s death in normal times, is such a death to COVID-19 really a great cost to society? Is the cost of such a person less than that of a 38-year-old RN with three kids who got the virus working in an ICU?

These are hard questions with no clear answers. Moreover, our nation is so divided on the degree to which masks, businesses closing, or group size limits would help, that a study that came up with a range of specific dollar figures for both costs and benefits would not just be ignored by many, it would be denounced as some sort of sinister plot.

Yet despite these estimating problems and political divisions, officials must respond to the worst health problem in a century. In doing so, they implicitly put values on human lives.

The very phrase offends some people, but it needs to be done. Recognize that the critics of restrictions who argue that the disease largely kills older people are placing values on different lives. So are people who advocate full application of every possible measure everywhere.

The Corps of Engineers spends years evaluating dollar costs and benefits of a new waterway. Decisions that federal officials, governors and even city councils must make now may have far greater impact on society, but ultimately must be made on inherently arbitrary estimates rather than objective measures of costs and benefits. Most are making these in good faith, but history will show that some made tragic errors.

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman

