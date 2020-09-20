Ed Lotterman: Thoughtful comparisons yield valuable insights

Our system of health care also is an implicit and large tax on the economy. Our nation’s per-capita health spending is much above the rest of the world. France, Canada, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom all spend less than half as much per person as we do. These as percentages of output, GDP, are lower than the U.S.

All these countries also have higher life expectancies. All have lower infant mortality and are better on a broad range of health indicators. None have anywhere near the disparities in health outcomes across income levels and geographic regions that we do. So, effectively, they appear more efficient, their citizens getting more for their money.

Philosopher John Rawls proposed a test for justice: In which nation or situation would people prefer to be, if they did not know ahead of time in which of the alternatives they, themselves, would end up. Most Bolivians, Zimbabweans, Pakistanis and other poor people probably would prefer the United States to their own countries. These poor also would prefer nearly any European country.

When we examine, however, what residents of the 30 richest other countries would do, very few would prefer our health system.

Also, consider the cost of U.S. health care and how it affects the general economy. Then look at a range of other countries.