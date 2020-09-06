Ed Lotterman: The Fed at risk of being drowned by misconceptions of its role

Most economists, while they may support these broad-reaching goals, are skeptical about what can be accomplished by a central bank. For decades, the prevailing view of mainstream economists, in Europe as well as here, is that a central bank can control only one thing: the “monetary base” that underlies the money supply. Hence, all it really can do is influence the general price level or rate of inflation and deflation. This jibes with the assertion of Kenneth Arrow, one of the most brilliant economists of the 20th century and an early Nobel winner in 1972.

Arrow proved mathematically, to other economists at least, that with only one policy tool, you can reach only one policy goal. Yes, occasionally circumstances permit a policy stone to hit more than one policy bird. But that is happenstance and can’t be relied on or planned for. This also slaps down the statutory mandate given to the Fed, largely at Sen. Hubert Humphrey’s initiative: The Fed must maintain stable prices while minimizing unemployment and maximizing output.

British economist John Maynard Keynes argued that governments, including their central banks, could and should smooth out harmful booms and busts by varying taxing and spending, together with the money supply and by extension interest rates.