Ed Lotterman: Thankfully someone cares about maintaining competition

Understand some background: Iowa agriculture remains dominated by family farms, although most are far larger than the Ma and Pa Kettle image in urbanites’ minds. The same is true for Minnesota. In both states, however, family-farm feeding of cattle has decreased over the past 50 years. Moreover, most poultry, both eggs and birds, are now produced and sold on contract with processors, as are many hogs.

Kansas also has many family farms. But, going back decades, it has had huge cattle feedlots. This largely was driven by climate. Less rain and milder winters inherently are better for cattle in open lots. The cattle primarily came from grassland areas in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and southern Colorado. Feeder cattle for Minnesota and Iowa’s much smaller farm feedlots came primarily from ranches in the Dakotas and Montana.