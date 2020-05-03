Ed Lotterman: Temporary blip signals long-term problems for oil

All hinges, however, on the existence of a liquid market that participants can exit smoothly. Buyers easily can find an off-setting seller and sellers an off-setting buyer.

That broke down on Monday. The following day, sellers with open contracts for May could start forcing delivery on buyers with open contracts by delivering crude at the contractual delivery point of Cushing, Okla., a pipeline and storage hub.

Here the specifics of petroleum as a commodity enter with a vengeance. If necessary, corn could be piled on the ground. Myriad farmers feed it. If you owned unwanted corn in Chicago you could give it to a farmer or, at very worst, you could pay to truck your corn to a landfill.

But no one without an oil refinery can use West Texas Intermediate crude. It cannot be piled on the ground, or kept in refrigerated warehouses like cheese or pork bellies. Building tanks takes money and time; so does refining oil into gasoline. Oil is polluting, so it cannot be landfilled, composted or plowed under.