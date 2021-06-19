Ed Lotterman: Tax data leak opened very big can of worms

Why not just tax them on the increase in value of their holdings whether sold or not? Or on the value itself? If we did this only to the very rich, it might be manageable. But at what threshold should such a wealth tax kick in? Understand that as you cruise a rural Minnesota highway, each square mile of farmland you see may easily be worth $6.5 million. But much of it is mortgaged. Some is owned by retirees who are property rich but have low annual incomes.

Also consider a household that bought a house 15 years ago that has tripled in value. Should they have to pay capital gains on the increases just over the last two years?

Yes, one could set the threshold high and catch only a few thousand of the highest-net-worth households. Progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren probably would support that. But there are further complications.

How do you value assets and measure any changes each year? You can look at stock prices for corporations. But wealth taxes inevitably push some money into oil paintings, diamonds, Greek islands and so forth. Will the IRS have to raid the Antiques Road Show for qualified appraisers? Depend on Greek appraisals?