Ed Lotterman: Supreme Court DACA decision returns immigration to the spotlight

Yet another economic phenomenon is at play, that of “network externalities.” In 2004, if only one adolescent girl at school had a MySpace account, it was of little value. The same problem plagued telephone subscribers at first. There were few others to call. Ditto for smartphones that could take and transmit photos.

But once some 10% of ninth graders had early social networking accounts, demand by the remaining 90% burgeoned. And the adolescents who had them could teach others how to get and use one. The effective “cost” of acquisition shrank.

My grandfather came to this country from Holland in 1899 on a three-year labor contract. He returned home for a year and his explaining how things worked motivated others, including a couple who were friends, to migrate. In a year, he joined them farming in Minnesota. When his fiancée arrived the next year, she came in a group of 14 from their little village.

A friend’s great-grandfather came alone at age 16 to avoid German military conscription. Then, two years later, the rest of his immediate family came, the process much simplified because he could tell them how to go about it all and because he could arrange housing and employment.