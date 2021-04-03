Ed Lotterman: Stuck ship illustrated fragility of modern global economy

The grounded container ship blocking the Suez Canal for six days has been dislodged. Traffic is flowing. Backlogs of waiting ships soon will be eliminated. Estimates of damage to the global economy probably will prove overblown. Life goes on.
However, lessons should be learned from this incident.
Yes, technological change can increase economic efficiency -- the ability to turn available resources into products that meet people’s needs and wants. This is the source of nearly all improvements of living standards over the last 300 years.
However, efficiency is not the only consideration. The resiliency of a system to random shocks, or “acts of God,” also is key, as Texas’ storm-related electrical outages just demonstrated. Wars and natural disasters can disrupt shipping, but so can a mundane event like a ship going aground, something a part of navigation since the dawn of history.
Ship technology improved slowly but steadily from ancient the times into the age of steel and steam. Yet shipping, including the loading and unloading of cargo, long remained labor-intensive. Only in the last 70 years have there been enormous increases in labor productivity. This has been true for how cargoes, including bulk commodities such as petroleum, ores and grains, together with manufactured goods, get loaded and unloaded. It also applies to the number of crew members needed per ton of freight.
From prehistory until the mid-20th century, individual cargo items were wrestled on and off ships by hand. After 1830, steam or electric cranes helped in lifting. Yet unloading cargo meant workers had to get down into holds and manhandle bags, boxes and barrels. Major ports had many thousands of stevedores. New York and London had tens of thousands.
After World War I, shipping petroleum in bulk tankers eased moving that commodity, though ships remained small. Moving manufactured items changed little until the 1950s, when experiments began with use of standardized steel boxes in Scandinavia and here.
Malcolm McClean, a U.S. trucking company owner, shipped 58 containers from Newark, New Jersey, to Houston in 1956. That was the beginning of the container ship. We have come a long way from 58 boxes on the deck of a surplus tanker. The Ever Given that blocked Suez can carry over 20,000 20-foot-long steel boxes. Most containers used today are twice that length, so think 10,000 of the ones you see rolling along, stacked two-high, on 100-car trains.
Before containers, ships averaged two to three times as many days in port as at sea. Loading or unloading a freighter took over a week. Pilferage and damage were high, shipments were lost in pier-side warehouses. Now even enormous ships can be unloaded and reloaded in a day. They can spend much more time at sea, moving industrial components or consumer merchandise. The same tonnage of vessels can move many times more cargo. Automation of engine rooms, easier with modern diesels than with steam plants, also cut crew numbers. Both demonstrate how technological innovation can increase the productivity of both labor and capital.
Making workers more productive by operating giant gantry cranes and driving shuttle trucks meant far fewer port workers. Vast areas of flat land and direct access to railroads and highways were necessary. It took some decades to complete the shift. Tight urban ports such as New York City, Seattle and London all lost jobs. Newark, New Jersey; Long Beach, California; Tacoma, Washington; and Felixstowe, England, gained them.
The resulting dramatic falls in shipping costs have been a larger factor in globalization than trade agreements for many countries, including ours.
The reliability of containerized shipping was vital to another technological innovation: just-in-time manufacturing, in which components for automobiles, electronic devices or other merchandise flowed directly from where produced to where assembled into final products, without warehousing at either end. This saved money on buildings, reduced labor and machinery to move things in and out of storage, and reduced money tied up in inventory. Manufacturing became more responsive to fluctuations in demand for specific products.
However, it also made manufacturing systems less resilient and more vulnerable to exogenous shocks such as storms, strikes, politico-military events or even pandemics. Just-in-time systems depend on well-planned and highly reliable flows. Most of the time these work. But when disrupted by an exogenous shock such as a vessel grounding and the blockage of a shipping artery for many days, whole supply chains can grind to a halt quickly.
Two points are important: The problem was not just this one ship. If it had gone aground at the edge of the Red Sea, just 20 miles south, but leaving space for other ships to pass, the impact, and the news, would have been minimal. However, some 300 other ships ended up stopped dead to the north and south before the Ever Given was refloated.
Others were making their way across the Mediterranean or the Indian Ocean and still others were loading at ports in Europe, on the east coasts of North America and all across Asia. Each ship’s usage was predicated on it making one of the 19,000 Suez transits each year. Most could have been diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, at the southern tip of Africa, but that is a much longer voyage. Some could be routed east from Asia through the widened Panama Canal. In both cases, however, arrivals would be weeks later. The world economy is structured on both the Suez and Panama Canals always being open. This recent grounding shows that there are risks.
We knew this for Suez. The 1956 Suez crisis between the United Kingdom, France and Egypt closed it for seven months. However, the fraction of the global economy dependent on Suez was tiny relative to today.
The “Six Day War” between Israel and Egypt closed it for eight years, 1967-1975. Forcing Mideast oil to be transported around Africa did disrupt the world economy. It also fostered enormous increases in the size of oil tankers. Memories of these interruptions have faded. That has proved a mistake.
Will anything change? Probably not. As a world, we would be better off with a more resilient system. Something could close Suez, or even Panama, for a longer period. But no single shipping company faces incentives to do anything. And individual nations similarly will avoid acting on their own.
