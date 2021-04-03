Ed Lotterman: Stuck ship illustrated fragility of modern global economy

Two points are important: The problem was not just this one ship. If it had gone aground at the edge of the Red Sea, just 20 miles south, but leaving space for other ships to pass, the impact, and the news, would have been minimal. However, some 300 other ships ended up stopped dead to the north and south before the Ever Given was refloated.

Others were making their way across the Mediterranean or the Indian Ocean and still others were loading at ports in Europe, on the east coasts of North America and all across Asia. Each ship’s usage was predicated on it making one of the 19,000 Suez transits each year. Most could have been diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, at the southern tip of Africa, but that is a much longer voyage. Some could be routed east from Asia through the widened Panama Canal. In both cases, however, arrivals would be weeks later. The world economy is structured on both the Suez and Panama Canals always being open. This recent grounding shows that there are risks.

We knew this for Suez. The 1956 Suez crisis between the United Kingdom, France and Egypt closed it for seven months. However, the fraction of the global economy dependent on Suez was tiny relative to today.