Ed Lotterman: Sanford-Intermountain deal hits on health care issues

Yet that seven-point difference equals $1.35 trillion. Total individual federal income tax revenues equal $1.8 trillion. Those of the corporate income tax total only $265 billion. So we spend the equivalent of two-thirds of the first and five times the equivalent of the second on health care with little to show for it.

This is an implicit tax on the economy, not just on households. For example, before General Motors’ reorganization, retiree health benefits were the largest single fraction of the company’s cost of producing a car. Multiply that tens of thousands of times and you have part of the explanation of why our manufacturers struggle to export.

Now let’s look at the Sanford-Intermountain merger. Even though it highlights key issues, in absolute dollar terms, the deal will be a minute fraction of the overall U.S. health system and its problems.

The first thought to an economist’s mind on reading headlines about such a merger is whether it will boost monopoly power. This makes an economy less efficient. The second thought is whether it will achieve economies of scale or scope for society, which improve efficiency.

“Structure, conduct and performance” are indicators of monopoly that economist Joe Bain laid out decades ago and are still useful.