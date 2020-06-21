Ed Lotterman: Reckless rhetoric harms the message

I understand the deep, longstanding anger and frustration from which these sentiments flow. Our country has severe and long-term problems in policing. These include the probability that any citizen in general -- but particularly black people -- will be killed by police. For the United States, the percentage can be as much as 200 times or more higher than in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and other industrialized countries.

There also is an increasing militarization of policing, from the federal government passing on of military fighting vehicles to training that emphasizes actions typical on a battlefield. Trainees are told to “act rather than react.” The result has been summary executions by officers who seem too quick to act for whatever the apparent violation or provocation, no matter how minor.

There also are protocols that once one member of a group of officers chooses to fire, all members of the group must also fire and continue to do so until their magazines are empty. Hence macabre outcomes, such as one example of two innocent men in a backfiring vehicle having over 140 bullets removed when autopsied. And then there is the surge in executing unannounced warrants.