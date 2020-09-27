Ed Lotterman: Presidents have much less power over economy

Yet most people view economic conditions subjectively, based on their biases. The joke that a recession is when your neighbor gets laid off, but a depression is when you do, has validity. Moreover, both Republicans and Democrats tend to see the economy rosily when their party has the White House, while the opposition party it is “change and decay in all around I see.”

Some partisans do look up and quote sundry numerical indicators. Understand that these are tricky. Objective statistics can just as easily lie as tell the truth. What about lags? Do you use numbers from inauguration to inauguration? Fiscal year start to fiscal year end? Something else? When Barack Obama swore his oath, in 2009, the economy was still slowing. Six months later, the economy was at rock bottom, but heading up overall. Calculating from June 2009 gives him better numbers than from January.

The same is true for the Carter-Reagan transition relative to the recession caused by the Volcker-induced campaign to crush inflation. One gets very different results with relatively small changes to the assumed dates of when economic “control” is assumed.