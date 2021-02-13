Ed Lotterman: Pore space dispute first skirmish in a long war

Occasionally something is “new under the sun.” Or old issues present in new ways. The “pore space” controversy is a good example. Such spaces are cracks and cavities between rock or soil underground, usually in deep geologic strata.
North Dakota two years ago adopted a law concerning energy companies' use of that space by injecting saltwater, an unwanted byproduct of their drilling, or pumping carbon dioxide deep underground to leave it there for eternity. This is becoming important as the cheapest method of “carbon sequestration,” which is deemed vital to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The law was very favorable to companies wanting to inject. It stiffed owners of land overlying the areas that might be filled who wanted to ensure they could continue to be compensated for the use of their pore space. This created strong opposition, and a landowners association challenged it.
In mid-January, a state judge amped up the controversy in a broad decision favoring the landowners. He struck down the whole law as violating both the North Dakota and U.S. constitutions. He ruled it was a “taking” of private property as banned by our Fifth Amendment.
All this brings “pore space” into the vocabulary of legal scholars and economists and raises new, interesting questions.
Start with some background: Legal traditions on just what rights landowners have differ. Going back centuries, in nations following the English common-law approach, owners of land had rights to use the surface and control everything underneath it to the earth’s core.
In countries following codified law, the Roman-French approach, landowners controlled the surface, but anything underground belonged to the government.
In both traditions, use of lakes and rivers often was linked in one way or another to the “riparian” rights of adjoining land. With hand pumping, landowners could dig water wells as they wished. With fossil fuel extraction’s power and the technology to drill deep wells, controversy later arose.
In our country’s early years, and thus along the East Coast, English tradition prevailed. Broadly, it still does in most states up to the western edges of Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas.
West of that line, in more arid areas, access to water was severed from riparian rights. One could have miles of streambank, but if someone else had an older right to use of the water, you were out of luck. Similarly, rights to minerals were separated from surface ownership.
Part of this came from the then sparse settlement of land that often had no productive use on the surface. In the far west, much land remains property of the federal government, including 85% of Nevada, 65% of Utah, 61% of Idaho and Alaska and 53% of Oregon. Perhaps surprisingly, so is 46% of high-population, high-agriculture California.
For Minnesota, it is about 7%. North Dakota is only 4%, but North Dakota broadly has a western-state approach to rights. For much of the state, especially as one moves east to west, mineral and energy rights were “severed” from surface rights.
Thus, in many cases, one person owns surface rights and another holds mineral rights. The mineral rights owner holds ownership but leases mining and drilling rights to some company. For energy, leasing companies contract with drillers. So most cases involve four parties.
The controversy now is over how compensation ought to work to inject anything into pores in deep rocks. Surface owners don't want their rights taken away. The judge ruled in their favor.
Geology is the big complication. How far do gases and liquids flow in a given geologic formation?
That’s not a question for solids. A mine may branch out miles from its main shaft. Its owners must obtain mineral rights, including from private surface landowners. But these are easy to map out.
Water flows easily in porous sand and gravel, like that under much of my home state of Minnesota. So we are very familiar with “well interference” disputes and have much law about them. Rock varies from porous to very tight. Gas and carbon dioxide flow even more readily than water. Oil varies greatly in viscosity. In North Dakota, oil production was difficult until development of fracking to widen pores and keep them open.
It is physically easier to blow a gas into deep porous spaces than suck oil out of them, especially at the extreme pressures envisioned for carbon sequestration. So large areas may be affected by one injection field, but the exact tracts affected cannot be ascertained with the same precision as the myriad branches of the Homestake gold mine in the Black Hills for example. So how far and where carbon dioxide will flow can be estimated, but far from certain until more experience is gained.
North Dakota’s 2006-2015 oil boom was a bonanza for the overall state economy, but caused expenses and headaches for the large fraction of farmers who never owned their sub-surface rights. Long-established laws on minerals, oil and gas stiffed them. Now, carbon dioxide injection is a new trend. Surface owners want to be justly compensated.
We will see bitter legal fights, not just in North Dakota, but in most other states. If carbon sequestration becomes the key process to limit carbon emissions, it will be an alternative in nearly every state, including many where surface landowners always have had far greater rights than in North Dakota. Legal scholars will write scholarly papers and economists will construct mathematical models. There are precedents in water and oil laws going back decades, but compressed gases that should stay there for millenia differ enough to open new controversy and give topics to hundreds of grad students who need thesis topics. And the outcomes will affect all of us.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at bismarck@edlotterman.com.