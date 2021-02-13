Ed Lotterman: Pore space dispute first skirmish in a long war

Thus, in many cases, one person owns surface rights and another holds mineral rights. The mineral rights owner holds ownership but leases mining and drilling rights to some company. For energy, leasing companies contract with drillers. So most cases involve four parties.

The controversy now is over how compensation ought to work to inject anything into pores in deep rocks. Surface owners don't want their rights taken away. The judge ruled in their favor.

Geology is the big complication. How far do gases and liquids flow in a given geologic formation?

That’s not a question for solids. A mine may branch out miles from its main shaft. Its owners must obtain mineral rights, including from private surface landowners. But these are easy to map out.

Water flows easily in porous sand and gravel, like that under much of my home state of Minnesota. So we are very familiar with “well interference” disputes and have much law about them. Rock varies from porous to very tight. Gas and carbon dioxide flow even more readily than water. Oil varies greatly in viscosity. In North Dakota, oil production was difficult until development of fracking to widen pores and keep them open.